Horror weekend on WA roads

It’s been a deadly weekend on WA roads, with Major Crash investigating two separate fatal crashes.

A 61-year-old woman has died after her motorcycle crashed into a car in Nowergup in Perth’s north.

Police say the woman collided with a silver Holden Commodore ute on Wanneroo Road at about 5.30pm yesterday.

She received critical injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Holden received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Gidgegannup on Friday.

Police say a red Triumph was travelling on O’Brien Road when it left the road and struck a sign post.

The 37-year-old male rider received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information on either crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.