Horror weekend on WA roads
It’s been a deadly weekend on WA roads, with Major Crash investigating two separate fatal crashes.
A 61-year-old woman has died after her motorcycle crashed into a car in Nowergup in Perth’s north.
Police say the woman collided with a silver Holden Commodore ute on Wanneroo Road at about 5.30pm yesterday.
She received critical injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.
The 20-year-old male driver of the Holden received minor injuries.
Meanwhile, police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash in Gidgegannup on Friday.
Police say a red Triumph was travelling on O’Brien Road when it left the road and struck a sign post.
The 37-year-old male rider received critical injuries and died at the scene.
Anyone with information on either crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.