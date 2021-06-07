6PR
‘Horrible vultures’: Peter Ford slams Harry and Meghan’s baby name decision

10 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Peter Ford
Article image for ‘Horrible vultures’: Peter Ford slams Harry and Meghan’s baby name decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple’s baby girl, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California.

The new arrival’s name is a nod to both the the late Princess Diana and the Queen, who has long been known as Lilibet within the family.

But the name has drawn strong criticism from entertainment guru Peter Ford.

“What horrible vultures these two are, Harrry and Meghan, taking the Queen’s private nickname and using it for their own purpose,” he told Gareth Parker.

“How dare they!”

Press PLAY to hear his opinion on the new royal baby

