‘Homosexuality is a choice’: Margaret Court maintains controversial views

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Homosexuality is a choice’: Margaret Court maintains controversial views

Australian tennis great Margaret Court has been awarded one Australia’s highest honours – being named as a Companion of the Order of Australia.

But she has proven to be a divisive figure in recent years with her conservative views about same-sex marriage and transgender people.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning she said she was honoured to accept the award.

“I’ve never been honoured for my tennis, and when I won the grand slam that was a hard thing to do, and this award has been a long time coming.”

The Pentecostal church Reverend claimed she has “nothing against gay people and transgender people”.

“To me, homosexuality is a choice,” she said.

“I teach what god says about marriage.

“We were born male or female, it says that in the bible.

“We are planting seed today in a very early age in daycare, whether you can be a boy or girl, and I think that is very wrong.”

When news of her award broke last week, Daniel Andrews lashed out at Court, labelling her views as “disgraceful” and “hurtful”.

Responding to his comments she said “I call him blessed, and I pray for him”.

“I’m not hurt about those people who have spoken out against me, and said bitter things, and bullied me, I pray for them.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

