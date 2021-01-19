Homicide Squad investigate fatal Armadale hour fire

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning home in Armadale.

The grim discovery was made by firefighters who were called to the Jannali Way property yesterday morning.

Police are still determining whether the victim was killed before he was burnt.

A man in his 30s spent the night in custody being questioned by police.

While the victim can’t be formally identified, it’s believed the pair are known to each other.

His death is being treated as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives wish to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday between midnight and 8am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nigel Killeen/Getty Images.)