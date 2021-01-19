6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Homicide Squad investigate fatal Armadale..

Homicide Squad investigate fatal Armadale hour fire

9 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Homicide Squad investigate fatal Armadale hour fire

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found inside a burning home in Armadale.

The grim discovery was made by firefighters who were called to the Jannali Way property yesterday morning.

Police are still determining whether the victim was killed before he was burnt.

A man in his 30s spent the night in custody being questioned by police.

While the victim can’t be formally identified, it’s believed the pair are known to each other.

His death is being treated as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives wish to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday between midnight and 8am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nigel Killeen/Getty Images.)

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882