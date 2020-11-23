Hollywood Hospital set to get an ED

An email to the Rumour File told us that Hollywood Hospital in Nedlands is set to get an Emergency Department.

The CEO of Hollywood Hospital, Peter Mott, confirmed the rumour on 6PR Breakfast.

“We are on track to open the first private ED north of the River in September of next year,” Mr Mott told Steve and Baz.

“Not only a private ED but also 90 beds to accommodate the expected influx of patients that will be attracted to the ED.”

The ED will in a refurbished ward that was originally built in the 1940s.

