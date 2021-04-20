6PR
Historic Perth ‘tourism hotspot’ up for sale

12 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Historic Perth ‘tourism hotspot’ up for sale

The historic London Court in the heart of Perth’s CBD is up for sale.

The open-aired mock Tudor court, which is home to a number of retail shops, is looking for a new owner.

There’s a possibility buyers could turn office spaces back into residential hubs.

Lost Perth Historian Richard Offen told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the majority of spaces in the precinct have retained their 1937 roots.

“The whole building is on the state heritage register, so it is recognised as an important part of Perth’s heritage,” he said.

“It has always been one of Perth’s tourist hotspots, a must-see in Perth.”

He said the retail stores have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lack of tourists has probably hit London Court very hard indeed.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

