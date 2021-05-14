6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hills baker hits back at criticism over super-sized doughnuts

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Hills baker hits back at criticism over super-sized doughnuts

When a Roleystone bakery was contacted by a customer to make a “super-sized” doughnut, the last thing they expected was to be slammed for creating an unhealthy treat.

Honey’s Bakehouse owner and baker Brent Honey posted a photo of the 1.2 kilo creation on their Facebook page and what followed was plenty of repeat orders but also people criticising Mr Honey for promoting diseases such as diabetes.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Mr Honey said people aren’t going to a bakery for something healthy.

“If you’re not having fun, there’s no point in doing it,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more:

 

(Photo credit: Honey’s Bakehouse Facebook)

Oliver Peterson
FoodLifestyleLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882