Hills baker hits back at criticism over super-sized doughnuts

When a Roleystone bakery was contacted by a customer to make a “super-sized” doughnut, the last thing they expected was to be slammed for creating an unhealthy treat.

Honey’s Bakehouse owner and baker Brent Honey posted a photo of the 1.2 kilo creation on their Facebook page and what followed was plenty of repeat orders but also people criticising Mr Honey for promoting diseases such as diabetes.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Mr Honey said people aren’t going to a bakery for something healthy.

“If you’re not having fun, there’s no point in doing it,” he said.

(Photo credit: Honey’s Bakehouse Facebook)