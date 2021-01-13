High School students roll up their sleeves to help WA farmer

A handful of Perth and South-West high school students have answered the call by a Carnarvon mango grower to help with the harvest.

A shortage of seasonal workers due to COVID-19 has become a familiar story but Caiden Plantation owner Eddie Smith saw an opportunity for his kid’s friends to come to Carnarvon, earn some money and “experience something different over the summer holidays.”

“My son put the message out on Facebook and got a pretty good response,” said Mr Smith.

During the hottest time of the year six teenagers spent two weeks helping with the mango picking and packing.

“I think they found it to be a bit character building,” said Mr Smith.

“I think they have done really well.”

Year 12 student from Margaret River Hannah Toole told Oly working on the plantation was a “new experience.”

The 16-year-old had only ever worked in hospitality and found the fruit picking work to be “challenging” but “interesting”.

“It’s definitely worth it with the memories you make and the experience you get.

“It builds you up for later on in life I would assume.”

(Photo Credit: Supplied by Gascoyne Food Council)

Jack French (Perth), Isobel Duncanson (Perth) Saffron Sgroi (Margaret River) Calen Coventry (Margaret River), Jaxon Nettleback (Margaret River)

Front

Daniel Smith (Carnavon) Hannah Toole (Margaret river) and Kade McGuiness (Perth)