6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

High School students roll up their sleeves to help WA farmer

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Farmingseasonal workers
Article image for High School students roll up their sleeves to help WA farmer

A handful of Perth and South-West high school students have answered the call by a Carnarvon mango grower to help with the harvest.

A shortage of seasonal workers due to COVID-19 has become a familiar story but Caiden Plantation owner Eddie Smith saw an opportunity for his kid’s friends to come to Carnarvon, earn some money and “experience something different over the summer holidays.”

“My son put the message out on Facebook and got a pretty good response,” said Mr Smith.

During the hottest time of the year six teenagers spent two weeks helping with the mango picking and packing.

“I think they found it to be a bit character building,” said Mr Smith.

“I think they have done really well.”

Year 12 student from Margaret River Hannah Toole told Oly working on the plantation was a “new experience.”

The 16-year-old had only ever worked in hospitality and found the fruit picking work to be “challenging” but “interesting”.

“It’s definitely worth it with the memories you make and the experience you get.

“It builds you up for later on in life I would assume.”

Click PLAY to listen:


(Photo Credit: Supplied by Gascoyne Food Council)

Back
Jack French (Perth), Isobel Duncanson (Perth) Saffron Sgroi (Margaret River) Calen Coventry (Margaret River), Jaxon Nettleback (Margaret River)

Front
Daniel Smith (Carnavon) Hannah Toole (Margaret river) and Kade McGuiness (Perth) 

Oliver Peterson
EmploymentLifestyleLocalNewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882