Heroes in the sky : The humble pilots who battled the Wooroloo blaze

Three large air tankers played a crucial role in helping contain the Wooroloo bushfires which destroyed 86 homes and more than 10,000 hectares of land last week.

They were supported by hundreds of firefighters who battled relentless conditions from the ground.

US pilots Dawn Blumberg and Todd Davis captained the C130 Hercules air tanker which is based in Busselton.

The planes, which drop retardant to secure containment lines, were critical in containing a blaze that edged close to the Shady Hills Estate.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning Ms Blumberg said it was a joint firefighting effort.

“Truly we are just laying lines to support the volunteers on the ground, helping them fight that fire and make it manageable,” she said.

“They’re the ones truly fighting the fire and putting themselves at risk.”

Both pilots relocated to Busselton from the United States in December to fly the planes for WA’s bushfire seasons.

“Family and friends certainly understand and they are supportive and understand that our services are needed across the globe,” Mr Davis said.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: WA Today.)