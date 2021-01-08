Here’s a way to “See Perth from a whole new angle”

Australia Day will see Perth’s Matagarup Bridge open for climbing. Thrill-seekers will have a challenge ahead of them, with 314-steps and 45-degree angles to tackle before they reach the top.

Matagarup Zip+Climb General Manager Ryan Zaknich told Karl Langdon the glass enclosed sky-view deck sits 72 metres above the Swan River.

“When you get to the top it really is something to be standing in the middle of a huge piece of infrastructure and with a beautiful view,” said Mr Zaknich.

The zip-line experience won’t be ready until March 2021. However Mr Zaknich believes at 400 metres long, it will be the longest zip-line in Australia.

Adam Barnard from Spinifex Protect was one of the first the experience the bridge climb prior to the opening. He told Karl you can’t appreciate the bridge just by driving past it.

“When you climb it, you really appreciate the scale of it,” he said.

Prices start at $59 for either the bridge climb or zip-line experiences. Packages are available to combine the experiences, or climb the bridge at sunset or a full moon.

