Heartbreak as WA border slams shut to Victoria

This morning WA’s hard border with Victoria was reinstated, throwing the plans of thousands of travellers into disarray.

16,000 travellers from Victoria who arrived in WA from December 21 were ordered to self quarantine at a suitable premise for 14 days.

Caris Edwards told 6PR Breakfast she travelled from Victoria to her home state of WA to visit family after more than eight months apart.

“We had been there about three days and I saw the announcement and it was just gut-wrenching.”

After just 72 hours in WA she made the decision to fly back to Victoria.

“We have done 120 days in lockdown in Melbourne, and then when I saw that we would have to quarantine immediately I just couldn’t do it,” she said.

“With an hour spare I just booked a ticket and went back to Melbourne.”

Authorities believe December 21 is when the virus crept across the border from New South Wales into Victoria.

Travellers from Victoria will no longer be able to enter WA unless they are an exempt traveller.

West Australians seeking to return home may be granted travel exemptions on compassionate grounds if they only recently left WA.

They will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and undergo coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile no new local cases have been diagnosed in Victoria overnight.

Victorian health officials expect to have the results of genomic testing shortly as they investigate the source of the COVID-19 outbreak.

New South Wales has recorded another three local cases of COVID-19.

Health Authorities have confirmed the new Croydon cluster and the cases from Woolongong are linked to the original cluster in Sydney’s northern beaches.

(Photo: Supplied.)