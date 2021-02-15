Healthy food ‘should be subsidised’ at schools

A Flinders University study has found 40 per cent of food found in school lunchboxes would be considered junk food.

This has prompted paediatric nutritionist Mandy Sacher to suggest healthy food should be subsidised at school canteens.

Ms Sacher, who is also the founder of Wholesome Child, told Oliver Peterson this would make good foods accessible to all children.

“Then every child, no matter what their socio-economic background, is afforded those healthy types of foods,” she said.

However when it comes to the food parents and caregivers are buying for lunchboxes, Ms Sacher says they aren’t to blame when “back to school” aisles at the supermarket are “lined with foods that don’t aid their child’s nutrition intake.”

Seasonal fresh fruit and veges, wholegrains, proteins such as tinned tuna, boiled eggs or chickpeas are a few of the suggestions Ms Sacher has to keep the cost of a healthy lunchbox down.

“Eating healthy does not have to be expensive.

“We really want to get back to basics by giving our children real food.’

(Photo credit – iStock by Getty)