Health professionals recommending Pfizer for pregnant women

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Health professionals recommending Pfizer for pregnant women

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RANZCOG) have officially recommended that pregnant woman are vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Original advice from RANZCOG outlined pregnant women who were at a high risk of catching COVID-19 should consider getting vaccinated.

Former AMA President and obstetrician Dr Michael Gannon believes the announcement will instill confidence in pregnant women wanting the vaccine.

“Pregnant women are a very important group and we do already vaccinate women,” he told Oliver Peterson. “My main take out of this is that this is just another sign that this is another group who we can offer the vaccine to

It comes as evidence shows mothers are able to pass their immunity to their baby.

“We deliberately vaccinate women so that they will protect their babies from whooping cough for the first 90 days of life so the concept of passive vaccination is not a new one,” Dr Gannon said.

Click below to hear the interview.

Oliver Peterson
News
