6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health Minister sits down with..

Health Minister sits down with Aishwarya Aswath’s family

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Health Minister sits down with Aishwarya Aswath’s family

Health Minister Roger Cook has visited the parents of Aishwarya Aswath to discuss their call for an independent external inquiry into their daughter’s death.

A family spokesman said Aishwarya’s parents felt comforted by the meeting, and are looking forward to further discussions with the Minister.

6PR and Nine News Reporter Josh Dawe told Millsy the Health Minister said little as he left the house.

“He was fairly tight lipped,” Dawe said.

“He didn’t give us any indication as to the discussion that went on, other than it was a positive and respectful meeting, and will have some more information in terms of that external inquiry in the coming weeks.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882