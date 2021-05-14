Health Minister sits down with Aishwarya Aswath’s family

Health Minister Roger Cook has visited the parents of Aishwarya Aswath to discuss their call for an independent external inquiry into their daughter’s death.

A family spokesman said Aishwarya’s parents felt comforted by the meeting, and are looking forward to further discussions with the Minister.

6PR and Nine News Reporter Josh Dawe told Millsy the Health Minister said little as he left the house.

“He was fairly tight lipped,” Dawe said.

“He didn’t give us any indication as to the discussion that went on, other than it was a positive and respectful meeting, and will have some more information in terms of that external inquiry in the coming weeks.”

Press PLAY to hear more