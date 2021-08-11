6PR
Health Minister refuses to set timeline for hospitals return ‘back to normal’

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Health Minister has refused to set a deadline on when extra doctors and nurses will be added to WA’s struggling hospital system.

Yesterday the state government unveiled a $1.9 billion package to attract and retain staff in WA’s healthcare system.

But Roger Cook said despite the extra budget measures there is still no timeline.

“The health ship is a big ship and it doesn’t turn easily,” he said.

“I think you will see a gradual decline in the level of ramping as we bring extra resources to bare.

“I haven’t been advised of a particular date by the hospital leaders of when things will be back to normal, I’m not sure exactly what normal looks like in a post-COVID world.”

Gareth Parker
