Health Minister Greg Hunt reveals how the COVID vaccine will be rolled out in WA

Australia will begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines next week after 142,000 doses landed in Sydney yesterday, and WA is expected to get about 10 per cent of the distribution.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the first round of Pfizer vaccines are expected to be distributed on Monday

“Every week we will have continuous supplies to states and territories,” he said.

“There will be distribution on the basis of population, so each state will get their equivalent of their percentage of the population within phase 1a.”

Quarantine workers and frontline health workers will be the first to get the jab, along with aged and disability care staff.

But many Australians are hesitant to receive the jab, with a new poll, published by Newscorp, revealing more than 50 per cent of people aren’t sold on the idea.

Minister Hunt said the vaccine has been rigorously tested, and encouraged Australians to get the jab.

“It will save lives and it will protect people,” he said.

“Please consider it, it is safe, it’s effective, and it won’t just protect you, it will help protect your mum or your dad, or your grandma or grandpa.”

However he did confirm the vaccine will not be compulsory.

“We have three principals for the vaccine, that it’s free, it’s universally available to all Australians, and it’s voluntary.”

(Photo: Sam Mooy / Getty.)