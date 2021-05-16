6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health experts demand a plan to re-open international borders

39 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Health experts demand a plan to re-open international borders

There is growing pressure on the federal government to release a plan to gradually re-open Australia’s international borders. 

Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, Dr Catherine Bennett, said a plan will provide an “incentive” for people to get vaccinated.

“What we have seen, with the rollout of the vaccine, is some uncertainty because it is not actually tied tightly to a plan,” she said.

“I think everyone is saying we will just wait, whereas if you say we are opening up and so we need to do all of these things to be ready for that, then I think it becomes an incentive for people.

“It stops this complacency which I think is starting to creep in.

She said without a plan Australia will fall behind the rest of the world.

“If all Australians or the majority of Australians decided just to wait, then we are very vulnerable, and we will fall further behind the rest of the world if it opens up more.”

Press PLAY to hear about the growing calls for a plan

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882