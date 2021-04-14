Health Department fears possible second case on bulk carrier off Karratha

The Health Department is monitoring another potential positive COVID-19 case on board a bulk carrier anchored off the north west coast of WA.

An international crew member who was on board the Aquagenie will be discharged from Royal Perth Hospital this afternoon, after the man in his 50s was flown from Karratha.

Health Minister Roger Cook said he is still waiting to here from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority about whether or not the second crew member will be removed from the boat.

“We haven’t had word from AMSA in terms of how they want to manage those particular crew members,” he said.

“We have had some positive results in relation to the onboard point of care testing regime, but make sure we can back up any of those results with proper PCR testing.”

Meanwhile, WA has had another seven cases of COVID-19 detected in hotel quarantine.

The cases belong to a woman and her young daughter, and three men.

(Photo: Vessel Finder)