6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health Department fears possible second..

Health Department fears possible second case on bulk carrier off Karratha

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Health Department fears possible second case on bulk carrier off Karratha

The Health Department is monitoring another potential positive COVID-19 case on board a bulk carrier anchored off the north west coast of WA.

An international crew member who was on board the Aquagenie will be discharged from Royal Perth Hospital this afternoon, after the man in his 50s was flown from Karratha.

Health Minister Roger Cook said he is still waiting to here from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority about whether or not the second crew member will be removed from the boat.

“We haven’t had word from AMSA in terms of how they want to manage those particular crew members,” he said.

“We have had some positive results in relation to the onboard point of care testing regime, but make sure we can back up any of those results with proper PCR testing.”

Meanwhile, WA has had another seven cases of COVID-19 detected in hotel quarantine.

The cases belong to a woman and her young daughter, and three men.

(Photo: Vessel Finder)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882