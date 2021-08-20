6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • Health crisis: Alarming figures of..

Health crisis: Alarming figures of heart surgery cancellations revealed

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Health crisis: Alarming figures of heart surgery cancellations revealed

The WA branch of the Australian Medical Association says the cancellation of a string of heart surgeries reflects a health system in crisis.

It’s been revealed that one in five heart surgeries at Perth’s public hospitals were cancelled in the month of July

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett AMA WA President Mark Duncan-Smith said the figures are alarming.

“It is totally unacceptable and it really reflects the lack of capacity in the system,” he said.

He said we need to remember these figures are individuals, and the complexity of patients is also a symptom of the poor system.

“There is a big build up for this for any sort of surgery, especially something like cardiac surgery.

“When a patient sort of gets worked up, psychologically, physically, socially with all the preparation, and then basically gets the carpet dragged out from underneath them, it is demoralising for them.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
