‘He must go’: Trump impeached for a second time

Donald Trump has become the first president in US history to be impeached twice, after the US House of Representatives found him guilty of inciting violence at the Capitol last week.

The US House of Representatives has secured 231 votes to impeach Mr Trump, with just one week remaining until the end of his presidency.

There were 217 votes needed to secure the impeachment.

Ten Republicans crossed the floor to vote to impeach Mr Trump for “incitement of insurrection”.

Speaking before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love”.

The Senate will vote on whether Mr Trump is guilty, but the earliest that vote may happen is January 20, the same day as Joe Biden’s inauguration at the earliest.

The Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to cross the floor to impeach Mr Trump in the Senate.

Three Republican senators have already said they will vote with the Democrats.

If the Senate convicts Mr Trump he will be barred from holding future office, and will not receive the pension and travel expenses allowance former Presidents usually receive.

Trump has since released a video message condemning the violence in Washington DC, but not acknowledging his second impeachment.

