‘He is not a dirty player’: Luke Ryan defends suspended Andrew Brayshaw

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘He is not a dirty player’: Luke Ryan defends suspended Andrew Brayshaw

The Dockers are desperate to succeed at this weekend’s Western Derby in a bid to keep their finals hopes alive.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, defender Luke Ryan said they’re also keen to end their 11-game losing streak against the West Coast Eagles.

“Obviously we really want to beat them,” Ryan said.

“We’ll really put our best foot forward to beating them, we need the win as much as they do, so we are pumped and ready for it.

“We just want to be consistent again over those four quarters and hopefully we get the four points at the end of the day.”

Andrew Brayshaw won’t play in Sunday’s clash after deciding not to take his one-match ban to the AFL appeals board.

The star midfielder was suspended for making unreasonable contact to the eye of Brisbane’s Jarrod Berry.

“He will be pretty disappointed but he will be ready to go the week after,” Ryan said.

“He is not a dirty player at all Andy, he is one of the nicest kids going around, it’s nothing bad on him it’s just footy, some stuff happens.”

Press PLAY to hear how the Dockers are preparing for the Western Derby 

(Photo: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

