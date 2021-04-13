Harry and Meghan called into question over Prince Philip tribute

Harry and Meghan have been called into question over their online tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last week, just short of his 100th birthday.

Harry and Meghan posted a message on their website in response to his death, which read “thank you for your service … you will be greatly missed.”

Showbiz guru Peter Ford told 6PR Breakfast he thought they “could have done a bit better” with their tribute.

“Is that it?” he said.

“I’ve read more heartfelt things on Tripadvisor.

“I thought it was pretty mean.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)