6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harry and Meghan called into question over Prince Philip tribute

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Harry and Meghan called into question over Prince Philip tribute

Harry and Meghan have been called into question over their online tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died last week, just short of his 100th birthday.

Harry and Meghan posted a message on their website in response to his death, which read “thank you for your service … you will be greatly missed.”

Showbiz guru Peter Ford told 6PR Breakfast he thought they “could have done a bit better” with their tribute.

“Is that it?” he said.

“I’ve read more heartfelt things on Tripadvisor.

“I thought it was pretty mean.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882