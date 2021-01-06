6PR
Harrowing scenes in the US as Trump supporters run riot

3 hours ago
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters have forced their way inside Washington’s Capitol Building where the United States Congress was attempting to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

In harrowing scenes, the protesters have clashed with police and managed to breach several layers of security and smashed their way into the chamber.

The building has been sent into lockdown.

Politicians inside say they’ve been told by police to take cover and put on gas masks.

Police have guns drawn inside.

People were seen scaling walls to get inside.

US president elect, Joe Biden, addressed the nation a short time ago.

“The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are,” he said.

“What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition and it must end now.”

Donald Trump has taken to social media to ask his supporters to “go home” in peace, despite persisting with incorrect claims the election has been “stolen” from him.

The riots comes after Mike Pence released a statement saying he would not block Biden’s certification out of respect for the US constitution.

Donald Trump had earlier urged Mr Pence to reject it.

Picture: Twitter / @AmeliaAdams9

