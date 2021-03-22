6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA
  • Hair-raising rescue off Lancelin saves..

Hair-raising rescue off Lancelin saves teen’s life

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Hair-raising rescue off Lancelin saves teen’s life

A rescue helicopter pilot has detailed how the crew conducted a unexpected hair-raising operation near Lancelin on Saturday afternoon.

The RAC Rescue chopper was on its way to help a seriously injured motorbike rider when pilot Michael Perron spotted several people trapped in a large rip at the Back Beach near Lancelin.

Mr Perron, who has 15 years experience in the job, told Oliver Peterson he circled to make sure the swimmers were ok, when they realised the situation had turned “dire.”

“We were about to head off when we took one last look and this last guy had been taken out in the rip about 150 metres out to sea,” he said.

Given they were heading to road trauma accident, the helicopter wasn’t “rigged” for an ocean rescue and Mr Perron didn’t think the swimmer would survive much longer.

“We didn’t think he’d [the paramedic] have time to get changed into a wet suit,” said Mr Perron.

That’s when the crew came up with the idea to lower the winch and use hand signals to the 18-year-old swimmer. Luckily he grabbed on and they dragged the teenager to the safety of the shallow water.

Mr Perron spoke to the 18-year-old the next day and the teen thanked him for saving his life.

“I’ll always remember it as one of those great jobs,” said Mr Perron.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo credit: DFES)

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882