GWS Captain Stephen Coniglio

4 hours ago
Captain of the GWS Giants, No. 1 ticket holder for Perth Glory, and WA boy Stephen Coniglio joined Adam Papalia to talk about his love of the Glory, his AFL career so far, and what the future holds.

AFLSport
