Gun amnesty: West Australians urged to hand in unregistered firearms

Crime Stoppers WA is urging West Australians to surrender unregistered firearms without fear of penalty, as part of a national amnesty.

It’s estimated there is about 250,000 unregistered long arm guns and 10,000 unregistered handguns in Australia.

Crime Stoppers WA CEO Vince Hughes said people can call their local police station to hand in an unregistered firearm.

“What we wouldn’t like you to do is come in with a gun in your hand into the station without making an appointment,” he told Gareth Parker.

He said it’s hoped the amnesty will make people consider if owning a gun is really necessary.

“If your gun is registered, have a conversation about: do you really need them?”

Anyone caught with an unregistered or illegal firearm outside amnesty conditions could receive a fine of up to $280,000 and up to 14 years in jail.

