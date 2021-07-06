6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Grim discovery after body found..

Grim discovery after body found in charity clothes bin in Perth’s south

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Grim discovery after body found in charity clothes bin in Perth’s south

Emergency services are investigating the sudden death of a woman south of Perth, after a body was discovered in a charity clothes bin this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Stockland Baldivis Shopping Centre along Noresman Approach at about 5am.

Nine News reporter Lucy McLeod is there, and said neighbours made the grim discovery.

“A body was found inside the bin,” she told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“They came out this morning to go to work and discovered the body.”

The body has not yet been identified and police are unable to confirm at this stage if the death is suspicious.

“There is a huge police presence there this morning,” McLeod said.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882