Grim discovery after body found in charity clothes bin in Perth’s south

Emergency services are investigating the sudden death of a woman south of Perth, after a body was discovered in a charity clothes bin this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Stockland Baldivis Shopping Centre along Noresman Approach at about 5am.

Nine News reporter Lucy McLeod is there, and said neighbours made the grim discovery.

“A body was found inside the bin,” she told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“They came out this morning to go to work and discovered the body.”

The body has not yet been identified and police are unable to confirm at this stage if the death is suspicious.

“There is a huge police presence there this morning,” McLeod said.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast