‘Grim day for Australia’: Oliver Peterson slams ‘politicisation’ of COVID-19 jabs

6PR’s Oliver Peterson has taken aim at politicians and health officials for “politicising” the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, Scott Morrison said people under 60 can get the AstraZeneca jab after consulting their doctor.

ATAGI advice allows the vaccine to be given to all adults, but indicates Pfizer is the preferred vaccine for under 60s.

Several health officials and politicians across the country have come out and vocally opposed allowing younger people to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, including WA’s Premier.

“The health advice we have is they shouldn’t, the health advice from the Chief Health Officer and indeed the national health advice from ATAGI is that, that shouldn’t happen,” Mark McGowan said at a press conference yesterday.

Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast, said the “public political brawl” over the vaccine rollout was “a grim day for Australia”.

“How are you meant to combat vaccine hesitancy … when you have an all out war around the suitability of AstraZeneca,” he said.

“It has turned into a circus.

“The chance of somebody under the age of 50 developing a blood clot is three in 100,000, with one in a million chance of dying.

“The affects of the politicisation of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, it is going to be long lasting.

“You should be wanting that [vaccine] so we can move out of the current state we are in.

“Australia has lost the plot, we are void of leadership, there is no plan forward, there is no guarantee of vaccination supply, there is no indication of what coverage we need before having to avoid lockdowns again, there is no incentive for fully vaccinated people to avoid restrictions.

“Where are we going? What are we doing? What is the plan? Is that too much to ask!”

