6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Grim day for Australia’: Oliver..

‘Grim day for Australia’: Oliver Peterson slams ‘politicisation’ of COVID-19 jabs

45 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘Grim day for Australia’: Oliver Peterson slams ‘politicisation’ of COVID-19 jabs

6PR’s Oliver Peterson has taken aim at politicians and health officials for “politicising” the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, Scott Morrison said people under 60 can get the AstraZeneca jab after consulting their doctor.

ATAGI advice allows the vaccine to be given to all adults, but indicates Pfizer is the preferred vaccine for under 60s.

Several health officials and politicians across the country have come out and vocally opposed allowing younger people to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, including WA’s Premier.

“The health advice we have is they shouldn’t, the health advice from the Chief Health Officer and indeed the national health advice from ATAGI is that, that shouldn’t happen,” Mark McGowan said at a press conference yesterday.

Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast, said the “public political brawl” over the vaccine rollout was “a grim day for Australia”.

“How are you meant to combat vaccine hesitancy … when you have an all out war around the suitability of AstraZeneca,” he said.

“It has turned into a circus.

“The chance of somebody under the age of 50 developing a blood clot is three in 100,000, with one in a million chance of dying.

“The affects of the politicisation of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, it is going to be long lasting.

“You should be wanting that [vaccine] so we can move out of the current state we are in.

“Australia has lost the plot, we are void of leadership, there is no plan forward, there is no guarantee of vaccination supply, there is no indication of what coverage we need before having to avoid lockdowns again, there is no incentive for fully vaccinated people to avoid restrictions.

“Where are we going? What are we doing? What is the plan? Is that too much to ask!”

Press PLAY to hear Oliver Peterson’s comments in full 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882