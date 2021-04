It’s Greyhound Adoption Month and Gareth Parker was joined in studio on Tuesday by Mya and Chekka!

Warren and Jo Henry dropped by as well, hoping to quash a few “myths” about greyhounds.

“The myth that they are a vicious dog is completely untrue,” Jo told 6PR Breakfast.

“They are very, very gentle.”

