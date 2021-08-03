6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Greg Sheridan: Why western societies..

Greg Sheridan: Why western societies are ‘losing touch with Christianity’

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Greg Sheridan: Why western societies are ‘losing touch with Christianity’

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett was joined by The Australian newspaper’s foreign editor Greg Sheridan on Tuesday to talk about his new book, Christians: The Urgent Case for Jesus in Our World.

He said his book looks “deeply” at Christianity and that he “read the gospels first as a journalist”.

“The western societies, Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand are losing touch with Christianity,” he said.

“Everything that we like in our public culture, universal human rights, equality of the sexes, respect for people, the idea that human beings have human dignity, all comes directly in western civilization out of Christianity.

“And if we cut ourselves off totally from the routes of that, these things we regard as universal values, won’t be regarded universal anymore.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the book 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882