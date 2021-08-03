Greg Sheridan: Why western societies are ‘losing touch with Christianity’

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett was joined by The Australian newspaper’s foreign editor Greg Sheridan on Tuesday to talk about his new book, Christians: The Urgent Case for Jesus in Our World.

He said his book looks “deeply” at Christianity and that he “read the gospels first as a journalist”.

“The western societies, Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand are losing touch with Christianity,” he said.

“Everything that we like in our public culture, universal human rights, equality of the sexes, respect for people, the idea that human beings have human dignity, all comes directly in western civilization out of Christianity.

“And if we cut ourselves off totally from the routes of that, these things we regard as universal values, won’t be regarded universal anymore.”

