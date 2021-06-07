6PR
Greg Hunt’s blunt message to Australians unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine

12 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Greg Hunt’s blunt message to Australians unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine

The federal Health Minister has shared a blunt message for Australians who don’t intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or who are unsure if they’ll get the jab.

More than five million Australians have been vaccinated and WA is likely to hit the milestone of half a million jabs today.

Greg Hunt told Gareth Parker people need to keep coming forward to get the jab.

“People in Western Australia are doing a great job in coming forward, but please keep doing so at the earliest possible time,” he said.

“Do not wait, if you catch COVID you could die.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the vaccine rollout 

(Photo: Sam Mooy/ Getty Images.) 

News
