Great Southern council consider slugging holiday homes with higher rates

The Shire of Denmark is considering increasing the rates for short-stay accommodation owners by 20 percent.

Under the new proposal local homeowners will have their rates increased by six percent, but those who rent to tourists will be hit with the higher amount.

Acting CEO David King told Liam Bartlett the recommendation was made due to tourists causing more strain on local infrastructure.

“If somebody is visiting they go and they do tourism related activities most days, and that is obviously a cost in terms of services and infrastructure required.”

The item will be debated at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

“If anyone is really concerned about it I would encourage them to make a submission through the submission period, and they will be considered by council.”

