Governor throws ‘Ultimate Backyard Cricket Clash’

The Governor of Western Australia Kim Beazley was in the 6PR studio with Perth Live’s Oliver Peterson to talk about the upcoming ‘Ultimate Backyard Cricket Clash’ which is set to take place in the Government House Gardens for the very first time on Saturday, March 20, 1pm to 5pm.

Oliver Peterson will be amongst list of big names who will pick up the bat and ball to raise money for the Pirate Ship Foundation – raising money for sick kids.

Current Australian Cricket Coach Justin Langer is the biggest name involved in the game which will be jam packed with WA sporting and media stars.

“The whole point is to have fun and to raise some good money” says Mr. Beazley

The Governor didn’t comment on the current state of Australian politics but he did offer his thoughts on the state of the US political landscape.

“Very smart guy, very principled guy, he is the sort of president you’d want – but Trump’s not going anywhere”

“This was without question to my mind the most honest American election I have observed.”

The Governor put the pressure on Oly before he left the studio – pumping up a big performance in the upcoming backyard clash.

“Oly I’ve been told that you are the secret son of Don Bradman, and I think we’re about to see that demonstrated as we see you flog the bowling to all parts of the garden.” proclaimed Mr. Beazley

There’ll be plenty of action available for all people – not just cricket fans. Kids can cool down on the slippery slide, don their team colours at the face painting station, bounce away on the inflatables, or even test their skills as Perth’s next newsreader at the Channel 9 news desk

Tickets to the ‘Ultimate Backyard Cricket Clash’ are available on the Ticketek website