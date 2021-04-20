6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Government’s ‘confusing’ new consent..

Government’s ‘confusing’ new consent video slammed

9 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Government’s ‘confusing’ new consent video slammed

The federal government’s new consent video designed to teach teenagers about consent has been criticised for its confusing messaging.

The “Respect Matters” educational campaign features videos to teach children about “safe, healthy and consensual relationships” through metaphors.

Sexual assault prevention educator, Karren Willis OAM, said the “horror” video is “very confusing”.

“It’s not messaging at all, it is actually giving a lecture.”

She said consent needs to be taught over time.

“It is not a simple quick fix that you can do a couple of quick sessions in a classroom and you have ticked the box and fixed the world,” she said.

“This is a life long process of learning and engaging and working together, and it does start with men saying they are not going to put up with this in our community.”

See the full video below. 

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: The Good Society website)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882