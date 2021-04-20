Government’s ‘confusing’ new consent video slammed

The federal government’s new consent video designed to teach teenagers about consent has been criticised for its confusing messaging.

The “Respect Matters” educational campaign features videos to teach children about “safe, healthy and consensual relationships” through metaphors.

Sexual assault prevention educator, Karren Willis OAM, said the “horror” video is “very confusing”.

“It’s not messaging at all, it is actually giving a lecture.”

She said consent needs to be taught over time.

“It is not a simple quick fix that you can do a couple of quick sessions in a classroom and you have ticked the box and fixed the world,” she said.

“This is a life long process of learning and engaging and working together, and it does start with men saying they are not going to put up with this in our community.”

(Photo: The Good Society website)