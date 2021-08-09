6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Government confident Census won’t..

Government confident Census won’t experience technical issues again

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Government confident Census won’t experience technical issues again

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar says the government have “rebuilt the digital capability” of the Census to ensure tonight’s national survey goes smoothly.

The last Census in 2016 was severely disrupted by cyber attacks, but the minister says they’ve done a lot of work to make sure that won’t be repeated.

“It’s been pretty seamless, we haven’t had any technical issues to date, and we’re very hopeful that will continue over the course of today and tonight,” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“It’s a big investment in security … and protecting our data sovereignty, these are things we’ve invested a lot in, but in my role you never claim mission accomplished until it’s all said and done.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below

Gareth Parker
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882