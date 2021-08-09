Government confident Census won’t experience technical issues again

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar says the government have “rebuilt the digital capability” of the Census to ensure tonight’s national survey goes smoothly.

The last Census in 2016 was severely disrupted by cyber attacks, but the minister says they’ve done a lot of work to make sure that won’t be repeated.

“It’s been pretty seamless, we haven’t had any technical issues to date, and we’re very hopeful that will continue over the course of today and tonight,” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“It’s a big investment in security … and protecting our data sovereignty, these are things we’ve invested a lot in, but in my role you never claim mission accomplished until it’s all said and done.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below