Government appoints quarantine panel after claiming they already had one 

The state government has established a quarantine advisory panel to oversee the operations of WA’s hotel quarantine system.

The panel was a key recommendation of the Weeramanthri report, which was commissioned after a virus outbreak in hotel quarantine over two months ago.

The Premier and Health Minister had previously said an oversight body had already been established, but its terms of reference and membership were only tabled to parliament yesterday.

Shadow Health Minister Libby Mettam said government spin is getting in the way of getting the job done.

“Quite clearly the McGowan Labor government have been asleep at the wheel,” she said.

“It’s extraordinary that it has taken over 70 days to implement what was the first recommendation of the report into quarantine.

“This is a government who feel they can get away with these things.”

