‘Goosebump moment’: Ash Barty through to Wimbledon final

Australian tennis star Ash Barty is on the cusp of winning a second grand slam title.

The world number one beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the Wimbledon semis to progress to the final.

Speaking about her 6-3, 7-6 (3) win, Barty said it’s “as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play”.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself and my team and now, we get the chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream,” she said.

“Angie’s an incredible competitor and she brought out the best in me today.”

Speaking with 6PR’s Oliver Peterson Wimbledon correspondent Craig Gabriel said it was extraordinary to watch.

“To see Ash right in front of me on that centre court, playing the way she did and to reach a final, it was a goosebump moment.”

The last Australian woman to play in a Wimbledon final was Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Image: TPN / Getty