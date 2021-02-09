6PR
GONE: Eddie McGuire quits as Collingwood president

29 mins ago
6PR News
Eddie McGuire has quit as Collingwood president, effective immediately.

It comes on the back of relentless pressure for McGuire to step aside after a club commissioned report uncovered a history of “systemic racism” at the club.

McGuire faced fierce backlash for his performance at a media conference discussing that report, in which he branded it a “proud day” for the Pies.

He was elected president of the club in October, 1998, and had planned to finish up in the role at the end of the 2021 season.

McGuire held back tears when he announced that he would step down effective immediately at a press conference this afternoon.

“I try my best and I don’t always get it right but I don’t stop trying,” he said.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday. 

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

