Gold medal makes WA rowing history

Rower Annabelle McIntyre made history yesterday when she became the first WA rower to win an Olympic gold medal.

McIntyre and her team mates Lucy Stephan, Rosemary Popa and Jess Morrison took out the coxless women’s four – an event which has reappeared for the first time in 30-years.

McIntyre and Morrison attempted to back up yesterday’s rowing win in the final of the women’s coxless pair today. The women placed seventh.

Speaking with Liam Bartlett, McIntyre’s mum Jane said the win has been a long time coming.

“We’ve had a few really good rowers come out of WA but this is the first time anyone has won a gold,” she said.

It was a close competition against the Dutch with Ms McIntyre saying it was “heart in the mouth.”

“Oh my god it was brilliant.

“It was amazing watching it.”

