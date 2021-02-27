Advertisement
Going Gaga Over Found Dogs
US Correspondent Kirk Clyatt and Tony McManus went Gaga over a pop queen’s lost, but recently found dogs.
They also chatted everything sea turtles, Donald Trump and power blackouts in Texas.
