A Wellard resident is on a crusade to make sure people pick up after their dogs in local parks.

To prove a point, Ian Gillon bagged up all the dog poo he could find in one day on the grass at his local Homestead Park and he filled 11 bags.

“I contacted the Mayor Carol Adams and she came down to the park and was gobsmacked at how much dog poo was there,” he said.

Because of Mr Gillon’s actions, the City of Kwinana is now starting an awareness program before they begin fining people for not picking up their dog’s poo. Failure to pick up dog poo may result in an infringement of $200 or up to $2000 in a court of law under the Dog Local Law 2016.

Press PLAY to hear more:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)