‘Go early and go hard’: Epidemiologist backs COVID-zero policy up to 80 per cent

3 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
An infectious diseases expert says states and territories should still lockdown as soon as community cases of COVID-19 appear.

The federal government wants Australians to learn to live with the virus as vaccination rates increase.

But University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said pursuing a COVID-zero policy should still be the aim until we reach 80 per cent.

“When you have a small outbreak go like crazy and get rid of it, because then you can get back to COVID-zero,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“If it doesn’t work then you need to start looking at other options.

“But certainly go early and go hard until you get to 80 per cent.”

Liam Bartlett
