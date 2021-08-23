‘Go early and go hard’: Epidemiologist backs COVID-zero policy up to 80 per cent

An infectious diseases expert says states and territories should still lockdown as soon as community cases of COVID-19 appear.

The federal government wants Australians to learn to live with the virus as vaccination rates increase.

But University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said pursuing a COVID-zero policy should still be the aim until we reach 80 per cent.

“When you have a small outbreak go like crazy and get rid of it, because then you can get back to COVID-zero,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“If it doesn’t work then you need to start looking at other options.

“But certainly go early and go hard until you get to 80 per cent.”

