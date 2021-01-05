6PR
Glenn McGrath opens up about care nurses ahead of Pink Test

1 min ago
Karl Langdon
Breast CancerPink Test
Article image for Glenn McGrath opens up about care nurses ahead of Pink Test

Cricketing great Glenn McGrath has opened up about his experience with breast care nurses who supported his wife’s cancer journey ahead of a unique Pink Test this Thursday. 

The third Test match in Sydney marks the start of the Pink Test, an initiative started by the McGrath Foundation to fund McGrath Breast Care nurses. It’s recognised as one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world, having run for the last 13 years.

Mr McGrath joined Perth LIVE where he told Karl Langdon the breast care nurses made a huge difference in his late wife Jane’s life.

“They are incredible people.

“The positive difference it made in our lives and especially Jane’s was incredible.

“It allowed her to come home to be a wife, a mother and a friend and to be herself.”

Mr McGrath launched the “Virtual Pink Seats” campaign in response to a reduced crowd at the SCG due to coronavirus restrictions. By purchasing virtual Pink Seats, people right across Australia can get involved in the Pink Test no matter where they are, either at the ground or watching from home.

The McGrath Foundation has set a goal to raise $1 million from this year’s Pink Test to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Glenn McGrath is encouraging people to purchase a virtual ‘pink seat’ to support the foundation.

Click PLAY to hear to interview:

(Photo: supplied)

AustraliaCricketNewsSport
