Geraldton given ‘all clear’ as cyclone clean up begins

The clean up from severe tropical cyclone Seroja will commence today, with the extent of the damage in the Midwest and Gascoyne regions realised this morning.

The system crossed the coast as a category three about 7.30pm just south of Kalbarri bringing wind gusts of up to 170 kilometres an hour.

Emergency Services Minister Reece Whitby told 6PR’s Gareth Parker Kalbarri seems to be the hardest hit area at this early stage.

“The worst of it was really in the foreshore area of Kalbarri, they copped the brunt of it,” he said.

A red alert is still in place for a large section of the Midwest, but Geraldton has now been given the all clear.

“Outside of Geraldton the red alert remains, so that means you stay in place and don’t leave you home,” Mr Whitby said.

“There will be powerlines down, there will be other structures that are unsteady.

“It will take time to go through townsites, and communities to make sure everything is safe, to make sure powerlines don’t represent a threat to peoples lives.”

Relief packages for affected residents are expected in coming days.

“In any disaster situation, emergency relief funding becomes available.

“We have already begun those conversations with the commonwealth for support.”

A disaster response hotline has also been set up to help people who have been affected.

Residents in need of help can call 1800 032 965.

