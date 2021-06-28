Gel blaster community continue fight against ban

WA’s gel ball community say they will continue to protest against the state government’s ban on gel blasters.

The recreational devices will be outlawed statewide from July 3, after police reported a number of concerning incidents involving the misuse of the guns.

The group rallied at Elizabeth Quay yesterday to protest the new laws.

WA Gel Ball Community chairperson Laurentiu Zamfirescu told 6PR’s Gary Adshead gel blaster owners will be required to surrender their guns by Friday.

“They are telling us we will need to hand them over and that they will be a prohibited weapon,” he said.

“The problem is actually not solved, they will still be coming in.

“This knee-jerk prohibition is not really achieving much except completley destroying the sport and the lawful sport practice.”

(Photo: WA Police/ Supplied.)