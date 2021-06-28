6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Gel blaster community continue fight..

Gel blaster community continue fight against ban

7 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Gel blaster community continue fight against ban

WA’s gel ball community say they will continue to protest against the state government’s ban on gel blasters.

The recreational devices will be outlawed statewide from July 3, after police reported a number of concerning incidents involving the misuse of the guns.

The group rallied at Elizabeth Quay yesterday to protest the new laws.

WA Gel Ball Community chairperson Laurentiu Zamfirescu told 6PR’s Gary Adshead gel blaster owners will be required to surrender their guns by Friday.

“They are telling us we will need to hand them over and that they will be a prohibited weapon,” he said.

“The problem is actually not solved, they will still be coming in.

“This knee-jerk prohibition is not really achieving much except completley destroying the sport and the lawful sport practice.”

Press PLAY to hear why the group believe the sport should not be banned

(Photo: WA Police/ Supplied.)

Gary Adshead
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882