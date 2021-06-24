6PR
Gel ball community to protest WA gel blaster ban

46 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Gel ball community to protest WA gel blaster ban

WA’s gel ball community are planning to march the streets of Perth to protest gel blasters being outlawed in WA.

The recreational devices will be banned statewide from July 3, after police reported a number of concerning incidents involving the misuse of the guns.

WA Gel Ball Community chairperson Laurentiu Zamfirescu said the move has angered the gel ball community.

“There are several competitions … this is an actual sport,” he said.

Protestors will meet at Elizabeth Quay on June 27 before marching to police headquarters in East Perth.

Press PLAY to hear more about the protest 

