Gary Shannon opens up about mental health battle

Last week WA Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup opened up about his battle with mental health.

Prompting 6PR’s Gary Shannon to speak out about his own mental health challenges with depression.

“A lot of people have their dark times,” he said.

The broadcasting veteran said his mental health issues peaked in 2011, after his mother passed away and his sister was diagnosed with cancer.

In the same year his long term relationship ended and his radio career was put on hold, after losing hearing in his right ear.

“I remember … waking up each morning and feeling this wave of darkness come over me,” he said.

Shannan admitted to having suicidal thoughts during his darkest hours.

“You loose all faith in everything, you can’t see a future, you can’t see a way out,” he said.

“In the end I thought I have to do something about this, because I am in trouble.”

Shannon went to the Marian Centre, a mental health facility in Wembley, for four weeks to get help.

“I decided to fight, I thought I’ve got too much to live for, I can’t succumb to this terrible thing.”

If you or anyone you know needs help with mental heath you can contact lifeline on 13 11 14.

