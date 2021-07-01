Gary Adshead takes aim at leaders ‘shameful’ AstraZeneca mixed messaging

6PR’s Gary Adshead has slammed the Prime Minister for the “public messaging catastrophe” causing uncertainty over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several state and territory leaders, including Premier Mark McGowan, have taken aim at Scott Morrison for allowing people under 60 to be given the shot ,after speaking with their GP.

Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings, said politicians and health officials have made a mess of the situation when clarity was desperately needed.

“Where is the Prime Minister? Where is good old Scotty from marketing?” he said.

“Because right now he has a public relations, public health confidence, public messaging catastrophe on his hands!

“He whipped up this latest AstraZeneca fire storm on Monday when he picked up the goal posts on which age group of people should get the AZ jab, and he moved them about 100 kilometres.

“Surely Scott Morrison should not have made the significant announcement on Monday without having all Premiers and the medical profession marching to the same tune.

“The result has been shameful at another very crucial time in our fight against this pandemic.

“The Prime Minister must come out of from his isolation bunker and try to restore some confidence in our already deficient and defective vaccine rollout.”

Press PLAY below to hear Adshead’s scathing editorial in full

Meanwhile, the head of the Australian Medical Association has accused Queensland’s Chief Health Officer of scaremongering.

Jeanette Young today stood by her comments suggesting under 60s should not have the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to rare incidents of blood clots.

AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid said her advice doesn’t help vaccine confidence.

“Both the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer have made it a whole lot worse, by doubling down on the message that is getting close to factually wrong,” he said.

“The risks are so small.

“If we do get COVID then the risk of dying for anybody, including a young person, is vastly higher than the risk of these vaccines.”

Press PLAY to hear the AMA’s advice on vaccines