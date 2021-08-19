6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gary Adshead takes aim at Kerry Stokes’ Crown inquiry connection

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Gary Adshead takes aim at Kerry Stokes’ Crown inquiry connection

The connection between the head of the Crown Casino Royal Commission and several witnesses is coming under increasing scrutiny.

Commissioner Neville Owen has personal and business relationships with Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes, who employs two witnesses and has strong ties to Crown shareholder James Packer.

9 News Perth political editor Gary Adshead has been covering the royal commission and said it is concerning.

“When you set up a royal commission …  you have to have people that are fiercely, fiercely independent,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“I’m not suggesting that Mr Owen isn’t able to sit there impartially.

“But from a perception point of view, real or otherwise, the conflict, a commissioner has to be completely devoid of any of that.

Nine News Perth has reported that it was told by sources that Attorney-General John Quigley would not have backed the appointment had he known of the relationship.

Adshead also took aim at The West Australian newspaper, which is owned by Kerry Stokes, for their coverage of the issue.

“The West newspaper, I should point out, has not mentioned this Owen/Stokes relationship at all in any way shape or form, until today.

“It is a story in their newspaper with no byline on it and it is a story, what I would call in journalistic news room parlance as an arse-covering exercise.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882