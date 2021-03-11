Gareth Parker | Why the Liberals are an ‘absolute debacle’

The state election has reached its final stretch – with just one day left of campaigning.

Liberal leader Zak Kirkup has already conceded the party’s defeat and all eyes are now on his seat of Dawesville.

A YouGov poll published in The West Australian found Labor’s candidate Lisa Munday could win the seat with 55 percent of the primary vote.

6PR’s Gareth Parker said it’s a worrying sign for the Liberal party.

“That’s a bad sign for the Liberals, it’s a bad side for the Opposition Leader.”

If replicated on election day Mr Kirkup would be the first Liberal leader in 88-years to lose his seat.

Yesterday the Liberal party released their long-awaited costings, but immediately came under fire for failing to answer questions about key election promises.

“Yesterday’s press conference from the Liberal party on their costings was an absolute debacle,” Parker said.

“Just totally out of their depth, they didn’t know what they were talking about.”

“It shows how the Liberals have wasted their four years in opposition, they haven’t done the work, they haven’t learnt anything.”

Meanwhile the Premier’s popularity hasn’t wavered – with the poll revealing 79 per cent of respondents hold a positive view about Mark McGowan.

“Mark McGowan is not letting up they are taking no chances,” Parker said.

“They are promising you a new public holiday two days out from an election, this feels a little bit like the school captain who promises you a coke vending machine.”

Over half a million Western Australians have voted early ahead of tomorrow’s election.

For live and extensive election coverage tune in to 6PR from 6pm tomorrow night with Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast.

(Photo: Getty Images.)